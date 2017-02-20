Reader's view: Trails crews made Blizzard Tour possible

Those who do not get the recognition they deserve for the event include the club volunteers and the state trail crews that build, clear, sign and groom the trails. Many of these dedicated volunteers had to clean up after three blowdowns this year. Much of the work had to be done by hand because they could not get equipment into affected areas. They would just finish cleaning up from one storm and another wind would come up and blow down more. Then they had to deal with the frustration of the warm fall and the ground not freezing. Finally, we got some snow and cold, and they were able to get the groomers out. But then came the January thaw and rains that destroyed what had been accomplished. These hard-working folks never gave up, though. As soon as the cold came, they were out again. The snow came only three days before our event. Things were not looking good. But the club volunteers who never give up went into overtime and worked very hard to provide us with great trails.

These club volunteers are the unsung heroes of the Blizzard Tour. I think I can speak for all of the riders in expressing appreciation for all they do. We look forward to next year.

Greg Sorenson

Finlayson