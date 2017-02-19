Reader's view: Two-state solution will increase Mideast peace
As a friend of Israel, I believe it will be a drastic and dangerous mistake to change the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It certainly would be considered a hostile move by the U.S. to Palestinians, just as the expansion of settlements is seen as a hostile effort by Israel. This certainly would cause the Palestinians to believe a two-state solution is moving further away from fruition. It will be a recruiting call to Palestinians to join or support Hamas and further increase their desperation.
The rockets fired at Israel come closer and more dangerous each time Hamas attacks. It is only a matter of time before they have the capability to cause catastrophic damage to Tel Aviv and other targets in Israel. The Iron Dome can intercept many but not all the incoming rockets. It should be obvious to everyone that a two-state solution, not further provocation by the United States, will greatly increase the possibility of peace in the Middle East.
Jim Waldo
Duluth