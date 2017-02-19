As a friend of Israel, I believe it will be a drastic and dangerous mistake to change the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It certainly would be considered a hostile move by the U.S. to Palestinians, just as the expansion of settlements is seen as a hostile effort by Israel. This certainly would cause the Palestinians to believe a two-state solution is moving further away from fruition. It will be a recruiting call to Palestinians to join or support Hamas and further increase their desperation.