Reader's view: Let's celebrate trees in Duluth

With the loss of boulevard trees on East Fourth Street, followed by the loss of countless trees in the summer blowdown, and now with the threat of more loss caused by emerald ash borer infestation, Duluth needs all the interest in tree care and replanting that our citizenry can summon.

Might you be interested in applying for membership on the city's Urban Forest Commission? It is seeking to replace several outgoing members. You can receive an application by contacting Duluth Parks and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor Dale Sellner at (218) 730-4303. You can learn more about the commission by clicking on "Boards/Comm" under "Mayor/Council" at duluthmn.gov.

And let's go all out to celebrate trees this spring.

Myrna Matheson

Duluth