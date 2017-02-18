Reader's View: Minnesota needs Kennedy-esque Rick Nolan

When it comes to the Democrats' dreadful performance in 2016, plenty of blame has been laid by the left-leaning punditry on a number of factors, including FBI Director James Comey, third-party voters, James Comey, Russian hacking, and James Comey. But in no way should the success of President Donald Trump and other Republicans throughout the country, specifically in the rural Midwest, be chalked up merely to cheating. Democrats did so poorly because of our party's recent, disturbing trend away from our working-class roots and toward cosmopolitan politics.

Here in Minnesota's 8th Congressional District, however, we saw a national anomaly: a progressive victory in Trump country. The candidate? Congressman Rick Nolan. Hailed by members of both parties as a Kennedy-esque problem solver (National View: "Nolan's commitment to problem-solving not seen since Kennedy," April 18), Congressman Nolan has demonstrated himself to be a remarkably effective (and progressive) advocate for the interests of the hard-working folks in our district. He has been committed to standing up for mining, manufacturing, and everyday Minnesotans.

The past election left many Americans disengaged and disgusted, but we don't have time to sit idly by. As 2018 creeps upon us, Minnesotans face a critical choice in who we wish to lead not our nation but our state itself. It's clear there's one potential candidate for governor who could really unite rural and urban Minnesota around a progressive movement for working folks in this state, and that's why Minnesota needs Rick Nolan.

Orion DiFranco

Hermantown