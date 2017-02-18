Reader's View: Anesthesiologists provide top-quality care

Anesthesiologists are medical doctors who have completed at least eight years of medical training after earning a four-year college degree. Years of study and practice allow us to make the critical medical decisions needed during difficult operations and emergency situations and treat those with serious medical conditions.

Part of an anesthesiologist's work is the assessment of a patient's medical background and physical condition to craft an anesthesia plan unique to each patient. For the duration of the surgery or medical procedure, we carefully monitor the body's functions by using advanced technology to administer a patient-specific, delicate balance of anesthetic medications. We stay by the patient's side post-surgery to ensure he or she has a comfortable recovery and can be given additional care if needed.

We know that, although medical technology continues to make significant advancements, risk is still involved in each procedure. It is important that patients feel at ease asking questions and providing us with information on their daily routines, personal health, and feelings surrounding anesthesia and surgery. As physician anesthesiologists, we are here to help ensure that each and every patient receives safe, top-quality care.

Dr. Peter Boosalis

Stillwater, Minn.

The writer is the government affairs chairman for the Minnesota Society of Anesthesiologists.