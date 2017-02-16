Reader's View: Allow crime victims paid time off

Making the connection between workers unable to earn paid sick leave and the subsequent public health threat is straightforward. But what consequence does "safe time" have in this policy? What is "safe time?"

A paid safe time policy would allow workers who are victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault use accumulated paid time off to recover from their traumatic experiences.

As a volunteer for the Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault, or PAVSA, I have gone on countless trips to our hospitals to support and advocate for victims as they go through evidentiary exams and police questioning. The victims I meet have been broken by their experiences; they're often emotionally insecure and psychologically shaken. As a result, the attending physician who performs the exam offers a doctor's note for the victim to take time off from work. However, almost every single one of the victims I have advocated for has opted to go to work the next day after their traumatic assault. Why? Because they can't afford to take a day off from work.

A system that forces victims of violent crime to choose between rest and buying groceries or paying rent is not a good one. We as Duluthians must stand up and push the City Council to support an earned sick and safe time policy. Or else our city's health and mental well-being will continue to be compromised.

Christy Atkinson

Duluth