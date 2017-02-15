Reader's View: Bag ban would only create more waste
There have been pro and con articles, editorials and letters published in the News Tribune on the proposed banning of plastic bags in Duluth. A rally was even planned.
I am a senior citizen and wish to add my perspective to the issue.
I would find it difficult to remember a single-use bag when I go shopping, having always used the store bags for disposal of my trash. Now in a multi-story apartment building, it is necessary to bag garbage to send down the chute to the dumpster. If I didn't have store bags, I would have to buy plastic bags for this. Such heavier-gauge bags would add more plastic to the environment and be much more costly for us.
Plastic bags are much easier than paper for carrying purchases out of a store and up to my apartment. And paper bags could not be reused. Buying and taking your own bag to the store could be a health risk if used for meat and unwashed fruits and vegetables. Would people wash such bags and always remember to bring them shopping? We often make spur-of-the-moment purchases.
James Wright
Duluth