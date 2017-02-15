Reader's View: Bag ban would only create more waste

I am a senior citizen and wish to add my perspective to the issue.

I would find it difficult to remember a single-use bag when I go shopping, having always used the store bags for disposal of my trash. Now in a multi-story apartment building, it is necessary to bag garbage to send down the chute to the dumpster. If I didn't have store bags, I would have to buy plastic bags for this. Such heavier-gauge bags would add more plastic to the environment and be much more costly for us.

Plastic bags are much easier than paper for carrying purchases out of a store and up to my apartment. And paper bags could not be reused. Buying and taking your own bag to the store could be a health risk if used for meat and unwashed fruits and vegetables. Would people wash such bags and always remember to bring them shopping? We often make spur-of-the-moment purchases.

James Wright

Duluth