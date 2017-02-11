Reader's View: In addition to guns, drugs, beware squatters

Squatters often receive public assistance, medical benefits, and food stamps. However, they do not pay rent or utilities. The property owner is liable for all costs. Once residency is established, they can pawn your belongings and steal everything in the home they occupy. Local law enforcement is powerless because it is a civil matter. This costs victims court expenses associated with having to evict the squatters with no chance of recovery for damages or losses.

I know. A 51-year-old woman was a squatter in my home from the end of August through Dec. 6, with damages and loss of property costing me well over $50,000.

Peggy Wutz

Duluth