Reader's View: In addition to guns, drugs, beware squatters
In addition to gun violence and drug abuse escalating in Duluth, there is another epidemic occurring. That of vagabonds, people who wander between St. Louis County and Douglas County who do not have a fixed living place. Vagabonds often become squatters who illegally occupy a vacant home while the homeowner is out of town (aka: snowbirds, people on vacation, or property abandoned and in foreclosure). Once establishing residency, squatters are difficult to evict.
Squatters often receive public assistance, medical benefits, and food stamps. However, they do not pay rent or utilities. The property owner is liable for all costs. Once residency is established, they can pawn your belongings and steal everything in the home they occupy. Local law enforcement is powerless because it is a civil matter. This costs victims court expenses associated with having to evict the squatters with no chance of recovery for damages or losses.
I know. A 51-year-old woman was a squatter in my home from the end of August through Dec. 6, with damages and loss of property costing me well over $50,000.
Peggy Wutz
Duluth