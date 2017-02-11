Reader's View: U.S. can't foolishly leave borders unlocked

Does locking your door make you a racist? Why would monitoring our borders or banning dangerous countries be different? Don't we want to keep ISIS away? Peaceful Muslims need to be supportive to help keep dangerous ones out.

Jesus said in the gospel of Luke, "If the good man of the house had known what hour the thief would come he would have watched and not suffer his house to be broken into." Jesus also said, "Every Kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and a house divided against itself falleth."

Our nation needs to stand as one with the same purpose regarding safety. A surprise ban has certain security benefits the president may have intended due to confidential knowledge. Sick and dangerous Europeans were turned back at Ellis Island.

The U.S. always has helped persecuted people by sending supplies and help. It's risky to let people in who have no records to prove who they are. Would you let strangers into your house?

If the U.S. was at war with Germany again I willingly would cooperate with the government to monitor me, as I'd be considered a risk to possibly sympathize with the enemy.

I'm American, and we must keep America safe first, as we do our homes, from any potential enemy, even if they're of our faiths or birth homelands.

We're one nation under God, following the teachings of Jesus to love one another — but not foolishly leaving our doors and borders unlocked.

Rosemarie Mitchell

Duluth