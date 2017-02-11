The animals' turn came Feb. 3 when the the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service site that reports on the government regulation of roughly 9,000 animal-handling facilities was taken down. These are laboratories, dog breeders, fur farms, circuses, zoos, and aquariums. The site is used every day by animal-protection activists to monitor government enforcement of the 1966 Animal Welfare Act, the only effective federal law protecting animals.

Taking down the inspection site was a huge setback for animal protection. It will almost certainly lead to reduced government inspection of animal facilities and more animal suffering — a virtual repeal of the Animal Welfare Act.

Ironically, this oppressive act was launched by the same dark-of-night process as that of pulling more than 100,000 visas from thoroughly vetted immigrants of Muslim-majority countries one week earlier: no notice, no hearings, no due process, and no public announcement.

The oppressive mindset doesn't really care who the victims are. Hopefully, the courts will.

Douglas Brightman

Duluth