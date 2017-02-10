Reader's View: Tourism jobs don't pay livable wages

Pro-mining people can support copper/nickel mining with signs saying, "Tourism jobs keep our towns in poverty," "Tourism jobs don't pay livable wages," or, "Have to work three tourism jobs to support my family."

We need good-paying jobs with benefits to support healthy communities. More mining jobs will do this. (At a PolyMet meeting years ago, when I said these mining jobs would start at $20 to $25 per hour, an Ely tourism business owner said, "Don't take my employees.")

Fewer than 120,000 people per year go into the Boundary Waters, and not all through Ely. They go through Grand Marais and from the Tower/Cook/Crane Lake area. Of the 50,000 people who maybe go through Ely, I bet half are locals going for a day of fishing with their motorboats multiple times throughout fishing season. It would be good to see actual usage numbers from the Forest Service.

Rep. Nolan is looking out for his constituents. Let the process of exploration continue so Twin Metals can come up with a mining plan and go through the Environmental Impact Statement process. Nolan, like others who support PolyMet and Twin Metals, wants to make sure the mining is done right with regard to our environment.

The proposed withdrawal of close to a quarter million federal acres and 200,000 state and county acres from mining affects Twin Metals and any expansion of Northshore Mining.

The Save the Boundary Waters group is a selfish endeavor. It doesn't care our communities are in poverty or our schools and hospitals are suffering.

Nancy McReady

Ely