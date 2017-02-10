Reader's View: Trump's immigration order was reckless
Whatever your view regarding immigrants and refugees, what was clear about President Donald Trump's executive order was the character of its delivery. It was reckless, incompetent, and thoughtless. It came across as the grievance of a petulant child, with little regard for reality.
I sincerely hope the Trump administration gets better at actually governing. Meanwhile, it's well that the courts have weighed in; someone needed to be the adult.
Peter M. Leschak
Side Lake