Reader's View: Streep knows: Trump's supporters were duped

Yet the rest of his comments about Streep's speech at the Golden Globes ceremony represented a scathing diatribe against her and Hollywood, typical of someone who honors the 1st Amendment's legal authority yet has little regard for its spirit.

The commentary aimed its barbs at Streep for using a strawman argument to vilify President Donald Trump while merely asserting the positive role many immigrants play in the U.S. and noting the many esteemed immigrants present in her audience that night. Streep rightly pointed out that without them, Americans would have far less access to the arts, a fact used in the piece as a strawman argument against Streep.

The writer also mentioned a 2003 gathering of Hollywood stars who, along with Streep, applauded director Roman Polanski. It was an apparent demonization of Streep and others who attended to honor an artist for his work, not to re-litigate his role in a decades-old sexual abuse scandal. Talk about a strawman argument.

The writer also condemned Streep's aversion toward Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter and defended Trump by pointing out he has done the same to others. As if two wrongs really do make a right. If Trump's juvenile actions weren't intended for his supporters, who else were they aimed at? Still, I assume vast numbers of the 63 million who elected Trump wouldn't stoop so low as to mock a person with severe disabilities.

Thus his supporters are not reprehensible like Trump: They've just been duped into thinking a man of such low character actually could become an honorable president.

Peter W. Johnson

Superior