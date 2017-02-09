Search
    Reader's View: Demand for meat has to change first

    By Susan Alexander, Duluth Today at 12:33 a.m.

    I was disappointed in the News Tribune's Feb. 5 story, "From author to activist." The worldwide demand for meat requires mass production; consuming locally-produced animal products might feel good, but it won't sustain the Earth's population of more than 7 billion people.

    It doesn't make sense to whine about a concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, without making lifestyle changes that would make the CAFO unnecessary.

    Susan Alexander

    Duluth

