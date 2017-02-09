Reader's View: Demand for meat has to change first
I was disappointed in the News Tribune's Feb. 5 story, "From author to activist." The worldwide demand for meat requires mass production; consuming locally-produced animal products might feel good, but it won't sustain the Earth's population of more than 7 billion people.
It doesn't make sense to whine about a concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO, without making lifestyle changes that would make the CAFO unnecessary.
Susan Alexander
Duluth