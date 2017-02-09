Reader's View: America will be great, but at what cost?

Many leaders in history have gained greatness at the expense of ethics. But unless greatness is built on honesty vs. alternative facts, it is doomed to be short-lived.

People are generally good, but they can be misled by glittery promises, as 49 percent of American voters were. Hopefully once the methods to the means have been exposed to the light of day and scrutiny, their eyes will be opened to realize there is no "deal" worth the price we are asked to pay: our integrity as a nation.

True democracy takes time and hard work. The recent movements toward renewable energy and preserving our watersheds have taken many months of trial, error and open conversation. The idea that Trump thinks he will bring jobs back by eliminating environmental protections and pushing our energy programs back 10 years may start to alarm us when our water quality suffers and we find we cannot drink oil or eat coal.

It is up to every one of us to problem-solve the issues looming before us. Letters to the editor are a start; but letters to our representatives, both state and federal, are paramount. Please.

Rachel M. Johnson

Mahtowa