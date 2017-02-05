Things were even more interesting back in the 1940s and 1950s after we were victorious over the Axis Powers. Returning GIs who came back home to the good old USA had no idea their own government was allowing Nazi war criminals to enter our country and employing them in our own intelligence agencies to fight the new threat of Communism. History shows these war criminals from the SS and Gestapo played our leaders like a violin, extending their taxpayer-funded careers as long as they could. Witch hunts of supposed U.S. communists by Sen. Joseph McCarthy was one of the results.

Most of us believed the bad guys were tried at Nuremberg or escaped to South America. Not so. The following two books by investigative journalists explain all the sordid details: "Blowback" and "The Nazi Next Door," both available in the Arrowhead Library System.

Mark Roalson

Hoyt Lakes