The Rev. John Floberg, priest of Episcopal churches at Standing Rock, called the gathering for the tribal leadership in response to "the increased arrests and repression of nonviolent prayerful action. ... Our duty as people of faith and clergy could not be clearer: to stand on the side of the oppressed."

Among the clergy in witness were the Rev. Marta Maddy and the Rev. Bruce Johnson of Duluth. For the Arrowhead Leadership Team of Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light (which supports faith-based action on climate change), support for the Standing Rock Sioux is an imperative of climate justice.

As the bishops of the western jurisdiction of the United Methodist Church stated: "We urge the development of respectful, honoring relationships with American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian peoples. We believe that Native peoples have a right to clean water and safe living environments. We believe that sovereign tribes have a right to free, prior, and informed consent to proposed infrastructure projects impacting their lands. We call on the United States government and Energy Transfer Partners to acknowledge the Standing Rock Sioux Nation's right to protect its sacred land, water rights, and right to meaningful consultation regarding development of the land."

Thanks to our City Council for becoming the 20th to pass a resolution in support of Standing Rock, affirming the role of government in guarding citizens' access to due process and inclusion in decisions that affect their lives.

As the saying goes, "Justice cannot be for just us."

Beth Tamminen and Bret Pence

Duluth

The writers submitted this on behalf of the Arrowhead Leadership Team of Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light.