Reader's View: Model cooperation before billing protesters

We enjoy the right to peaceful protest, which carries the obligation to be lawful. In cases where protests become violent or unlawful, I appreciate that local law enforcement must step in with local municipalities footing the bill.

But wait a minute; this is a larger problem. Before such a measure is considered, I would ask our lawmakers to look in the mirror. Partisan divides and political differences too often are played out in a winner-take-all atmosphere — and this does not seem much different than the frustrations represented by many who are disenfranchised and who too frequently see public protest as the only option.

Wouldn't it be better to model cooperation, compromise and compassion for all our citizens' views as our elected leaders represent Minnesotans?

Dick Osgood

Duluth