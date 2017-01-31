Reader's View: Elections aren't decided by God
I must say I disagreed with the letter Jan. 24 that suggested Donald Trump was chosen by God to be our president (Reader's View: "God's people prayed and voted for Trump's win").
Respect is important, but why should we respect a man who doesn't seem to respect others? This is not only a country of rich, white Christians but of many ethnic groups. To state an election should be decided by God is going against the American philosophy.
Leah Coleman
Duluth