Reader's View: Trump 'defiant?' Come on, News Tribune

Trump has great faith and respect for the people of this country. That's unlike the pomposity of our previous president, who looked down upon us and felt he needed to "fix" us.

It seemed to me Trump was talking about uniting the country. He said if we are all supporting America and being patriotic we will not have time or inclination for prejudice. What exactly was defiant about that?

The News Tribune has become very opinionated in its reporting and headlines. Remember, the News Tribune is supposed to report the news, not make the news.

Linda Scaccia

Brule