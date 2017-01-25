Reader's View: What would the prophets make of Trump?

Both Humphrey and Mondale demonstrated humility.

It is timely to note that, in the Hebrew Bible shared by Jews and Christians alike, prophets were raised up precisely during the time of the monarchy in the history of Israel. In the biblical scheme of things, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. In the Hebrew Bible, God sent the prophets to keep the kings in check.

The job description of the king, according to the Bible, was to be the shepherd of the people, to ensure the well-being of the least of these among us, especially the lost sheep, especially the "black" sheep, especially the vulnerable sheep.

The primary quality of the king was humility before God.

King Solomon, when offered whatever he asked for from God, prayed for wisdom rather than power or wealth. Solomon demonstrated humility.

We have elected a president who seems narcissistic, who seems to care only for himself. What would the prophets say? And where are they?

The Rev. David Tryggestad

Duluth