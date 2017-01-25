Reader's View: Assisted-suicide laws flawed

This is in response to the Dec. 22 commentary in the News Tribune headlined, "Legalizing assisted suicide undermines real health care."

Bills modeled after Oregon's law have the same flaws that eviscerate flaunted safeguards. For example, how many times have you nodded your head when the proponents chanted that the lethal dose must be self-administered? Well, read the language of many laws and bills and you often find no means of ensuring that marketing point. "Self-administrate" was mentioned 11 times in an eight-page Minnesota Senate bill, and yet there was no means provided to confirm the lethal dose was not forced: Who would know if the deceased struggled? In fact, what is provided suggests there may be no investigation allowed after a death (see page 6 of Subdivision 12).

In addition, allowing a stranger claiming to know how the person communicates speak for them eviscerates all the intended safeguards — along with allowing predatory heirs and staff to witness even as other family members are not required to be contacted.

This is very dangerous public policy that, according to records in Oregon and Washington, is establishing poisoning as a "medical standard of care" for people who have "feelings" of fear.

These bills put us all — all ages — at risk of exploitation by the medical-industrial complex, by organ traffickers, by predatory heirs and by "new best friends."

Bradley Williams

Hamilton, Mont.