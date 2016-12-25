Reader's View: Let Avalon Institute show what it can do

There are many great classes at Avalon, speaking to the school’s interest in diversity. There really is something there for every walk of life.

Avalon has taught me discipline (not that I need discipline at my age), but the refresher course definitely has helped keep me out of trouble. Studying at Avalon boosts my self-confidence, physical endurance, and focus. My normal daily tasks, including work, are easier than ever. The skills we learn at Avalon carry all across life.

Avalon draws in and empowers amazing people. I’ve met friends, training partners, and people I can’t wait to see every week. I hope to one day compete in Muay Thai and work with kids at the Avalon facility. Learning in this fantastic community makes me want to give back. I would love to see Avalon grow into its full potential, becoming a leader in education.

If studying at Avalon has helped me, imagine what it can do for others and for those in our community who are most in need. They’ve faced some tough obstacles in seeking funding recently, I think because of the very creative methods they use to approach age-old problems. There are nowhere near enough places in Duluth where kids can go for after-school programs, and none offer the services Avalon is able to provide. Funding just isn’t there for activities of this caliber.

What I’d like to say is that this city deserves a chance for Avalon to show what it can do.

Jared Forseth

Duluth