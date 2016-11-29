In my opinion, sharing some of the profits through higher wages for the workers who actually make or control the machines that produce the products, instead of rewarding the top executives with enormous amounts of money for their efforts (almost impossible to identify), should be considered.

It often has been said that small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Politicians in every election campaign and promise to provide support for small businesses. I have yet to see any of that support — unless you want to call the swallowing up of not only small businesses but larger companies by oligarchies (and sometimes even swallowing up each other) as “support.”

What do the executives do with they money they “earn?” They amass it into more money, which they invest on Wall Street. Or they sit on it and it stagnates. We taxpayers bailed out Wall Street. How about sharing some of the loot?

Finally, politicians promise to provide jobs that never seem to materialize. Many of those on government-assistance programs would be paying taxes if they had jobs. Put them to work!

Jim Barschdorf

Superior