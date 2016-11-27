Reader's View: We all must protect our children from hate

I’m hopeful we all can agree — regardless of political affiliation and no matter who you voted for or what you believe is the best way forward for this country — that the rash of violence and harassment being visited on innocent American citizens, immigrants and refugees around the county, and now even in our own community, is universally unacceptable. The horrifying, racist graffiti recently discovered at Denfeld High School was a call to all parents in this area that it is our time to do our part (“Racist graffiti found in Denfeld bathroom,” Nov. 12).

Democrat, Republican, independent or indifferent, our job is to make sure our children are both safe from this hateful and disrespectful behavior and not participating in its creation. We set the tone of respectful disagreement and we let them know that a difference in worldview is never an excuse for the mistreatment of any member of any group at any time. Women, people of color, immigrants, GLBTQ people, refugees and those of varying faiths need us all to stand with them and to set the example that all are welcome here, that all should be safe here.

The country may be struggling to find its feet after this political upset, but we make the difference in our communities, with our children, and at our schools. We can say, “Not in our city!” It begins with our work as parents.

Natalie Clark

Duluth