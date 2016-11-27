Reader's View: Hate crimes, bullying must have consequences

While such behavior is nothing new, it certainly has become emboldened in our society. While training and talks are important, I certainly hope the school district is holding students accountable by using the surely already established code of conduct for such bully behavior.

Let’s remember that freedom of speech is all well and good out on the street, but rules of decency take priority wherever they have been established.

As Martin Luther King Jr., stated: “Morality cannot be legislated, but behavior can be regulated. Judicial decrees may not change the heart, but they can restrain the heartless.”

Knowing that hate crimes and bullying will result in consequences is vital in curtailing this behavior.

Jean Farrell

Rice Lake, Wis.