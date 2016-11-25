Twice in the past 16 years the Electoral College has awarded the presidency to the runner-up rather than to the winner of the popular vote. This is a travesty of justice and an intolerable blot on our democracy. The Electoral College is the result of an 18th-century compromise that arbitrarily favors some voters at the expense of others. The Founders didn’t trust voters to directly choose a president because we were a small agricultural nation and education was reserved for the wealthy. So they left the decision to a privileged elite. Their choice has no more relevance to today’s America than a buggy whip or a flintlock rifle.

If you think this system is fair and rational, try explaining it to a foreigner. But be prepared to receive in return a blank look of astonishment. It is rank hypocrisy that our presidential elections are less democratic than those of many countries whose human-rights abuses we routinely criticize. The popular-vote winner should determine the president, period. If you believe that voting is a fundamental right of citizenship, then every vote should carry the same weight. No one could legitimately complain of bias if every presidential ballot was treated identically.

Here is an irrefutable fact about the recent presidential contest: The American people chose Clinton, but the Electoral College forced on us Trump. This archaic and outmoded relic of a bygone era should be tossed onto the ash heap of history. A 21st-century democracy should not be held hostage by an undemocratic 18th-century anachronism.

James J. Amato

Duluth