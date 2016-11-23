As the climate changes and this nation’s military outposts are threatened, there will be added need for the government to step in and intervene. In order to keep our troops safe so they can keep us safe, we must take immediate action to combat the changes in the climate (floods, droughts, fires, etc.) because this is something that should have been addressed years ago, not just being noticed now.

Climate change leads to harsher living conditions in all places of the world. And, as it becomes harder to live in a multitude of places, that will lead to a bigger struggle for resources. These resources include simple necessities such as water, food and housing. As these things become less available, it will lead to more refugees trying to enter the country and eventually lead to wars across the globe for which we will need to rely on our military.

As an honors student studying the physics of climate change, I strongly encourage the U.S. government to take immediate action in order to protect our troops who are risking their lives to protect us.

President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly has preached his wish to provide better lives for veterans. Now it is time for him to provide better conditions to his active military.

Dominic Pramshafer

Las Vegas