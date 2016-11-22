The measures 4000K and 3000K have nothing to do with the amount of light, but only its color. For example, an LED night light can be either 4000K or 3000K, but will never be as bright as a streetlight.

A 4000K LED produces more blue light than a 3000K LED. This bluer light causes the adverse biological effects stated in the article and the American Medical Association report. In addition, because blue light scatters more within the eye, a 4000K LED produces more glare, especially for older drivers.

A second problem unrelated to color is that many of the installed LED fixtures do not confine their light to where it is required, as illustrated by the picture with the article of lights along Ninth Street. This not only increases glare, it also wastes energy and eliminates any savings produced by the slightly higher efficiency of 4000K LEDs.

Mayor Emily Larson’s suggestion about “taking a pause” is excellent — as long as the pause leads to a more-informed approach to LED fixture selection in the future.

Robert Knighton

Duluth