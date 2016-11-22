Hillary Clinton ran an intellectual campaign (based mostly on policies), and Trump ran an emotional campaign (with the demonization of Clinton, Hispanics, those with disabilities, Muslims and women). He understood the degree of resentment and hostility toward government (which is happening worldwide) and placed himself in front of this hard-right conservative movement.

Now Trump is expected to strip away the liberal policies adopted by President Barack Obama. Many Americans will be the losers, especially immigrants, middle- and lower-income people, and women.

Trump’s surrogates are saying he wants to end the “carried interest” IRS rule, which allows hedge fund managers who make $1 billion per year to pay very low taxes. They also say he wants the corporations that avoid our taxes by stashing profits overseas to return them and to pay the taxes. A trillion dollars more could be taxed. These are good ideas. Unfortunately, he is also likely to lower taxes for the wealthy again. And repealing the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) could cause widespread confusion and a lack of care.

Democrats right now have to determine their true constituents (who are not the wealthy and large corporations), return to their roots, and prepare for the 2018 elections. They must direct more resources to the state levels.

Our national politicians (all of them) should be held accountable for their anti-people actions. For the U.S. to keep its place as a world power (and positive role model), we should be building on the existing liberal policies rather than de-constructing them.

Donald E. Maypole

Lake Nebagamon