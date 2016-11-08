She said the 2 percent fee increase was “negotiated” with Minnesota Power and agreed to well in advance of its passage this fall. The fee (a tax, really) was raised from $1.1 million to $3.3 million, a 200 percent increase. This was not a reasonable increase.

In a negotiation both sides need to have a stake in the outcome. The mayor said the city negotiated with Minnesota Power. Minnesota Power is a middleman in this case as it is able to pass the franchise fee increase on to its customers. Minnesota Power had little or no stake in the outcome. To call this a “negotiation” was an incorrect characterization and hardly “fair.”

Duluth businesses that use large amounts of power will find the increased cost of doing business in the city a burden and will not be fooled by the mayor’s carefully crafted commentary.

Thomas Kroll

Duluth