Reader's view: Trust needs to be rebuilt, virtuosity has left us
Orator Frederick Douglass once said, “The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous.”
It would seem we need to rebuild trust, restore honesty and be truthful in statements. Has virtuosity left us? It would seem so. Ask yourself, if Douglass’ points would be followed, would we continue with the “same old, same old?”
Also, the new taxes established on all of us, at all levels of government, are something, aren’t they? Are those taxes a drain on your useable income? Remember businesses do not really pay taxes; you pay them through goods and services purchased. Government does not earn money; it only taxes to get money. A percent here, a percent there, with seemingly no results, really adds up. Sure raises questions.