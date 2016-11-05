Reader's view: Anti-Islam speakers back up their facts
I have heard both of the speakers speak here in Duluth who were featured in the Oct. 30 story, “Anti-Islam speakers make repeated trips to northern Minnesota.” I have heard others speak here as well, and they all back up their facts.
In fact, one of the speakers featured in the story, former FBI agent John Guandolo, says that if anyone can find a slide in his presentation that is false, he will remove it and pay the finder $1,000. He has not once had to remove a slide or pay up.
Speaker Usama Dakdok backs up all of his statements with chapter-and-verse citations from the Quran.
Maybe you should go to one of their talks.