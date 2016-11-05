Reader's view: Businesses: Excise taxes may cause bankruptcies

Any business that dares to reimburse its employees’ medical expenses, including health care premiums, is subject to excise taxes pursuant to IRS Section 4980D. This law imposes a tax of $100 per day, per employee, and has since mid 2015. I doubt your budget includes this expense. It will probably cause many bankruptcies once the IRS begins to collect it. Why it has scarcely, if at all, been discussed in the media is beyond me.

If you, as an advisor, have yet to discuss this issue with your clients, you can expect to be a just target of their wrath once this tax, and the related penalties and interest, is assessed. You will probably be dragged into bankruptcy court with them. Check out Section 4980D.