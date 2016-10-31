I contacted former state Sen. Mike Jaros for help. We went to Congressman Rick Nolan’s office. The end result was the charity set up the bus ride, took my daughter to the bus, met her in Delhi, set her up with a place to stay, and took her to the U.S. Embassy. When she was late in getting there, the embassy called the organization and asked where she was. She got to the embassy and had her replacement passport within 30 minutes.

If that wasn’t going the extra mile by Nolan to secure the welfare of one his constituents, I don’t know what is.

Mike Ronning

Duluth