Reader's view: A grateful dad thanks Nolan for emergency help
Recently my daughter volunteered for some work with a major charity organization in India. Unfortunately, her backpack was stolen, containing, among many other things, her passport. She was informed by the organization it would not help her: She was on her own to get back to Delhi (an eight-hour bus ride). The organization said it would send no one to meet her and would not provide a place to stay. A replacement passport would take at least two weeks to get.
I contacted former state Sen. Mike Jaros for help. We went to Congressman Rick Nolan’s office. The end result was the charity set up the bus ride, took my daughter to the bus, met her in Delhi, set her up with a place to stay, and took her to the U.S. Embassy. When she was late in getting there, the embassy called the organization and asked where she was. She got to the embassy and had her replacement passport within 30 minutes.
If that wasn’t going the extra mile by Nolan to secure the welfare of one his constituents, I don’t know what is.
Mike Ronning
Duluth