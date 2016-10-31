Reader's view: Forum values oil over people, environment

However, the Oct. 23 Sunday Opinion piece determined by Forum Communications — which said Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was, “arguably … one of the most qualified candidates to seek the presidency,” was “prepared to confront the challenges of the Oval Office,” and had “Senate success with legislation that benefits children and families (that has been) impressive,” but then chose not to endorse her, primarily because “her energy and regulation policies would devastate North Dakota’s economy” — showed the company’s allegiance to oil companies that have been causing such devastation to the residents and lands of North Dakota, especially at Standing Rock. Tar sands drilling, man camps and pipelines have devastated the lives of residents, some forced out of their homes and some women affected by dramatic increases in domestic violence and in trafficking into the man camps. In addition, the land has been devastated by burning oil and pipeline construction, and the indigenous population has been left to fight for sacred lands, the water and its lives.