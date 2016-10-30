Reader's View: Johnson, Trump have our best interests at heart
Wisconsin voters have an important choice to make. Russell Feingold is running again for the Senate. He provided 18 years of insignificant service and was voted out in favor of Ron Johnson. Ron Johnson was a successful businessman who is doing an excellent job in Washington. You have a choice between a politician who seems like he just wants to get back on the gravy train and a man who knows what it is like in the real world. The choice is obvious.
For president, we have a choice between corrupt or crude. In my opinion, Hillary Clinton is the most arrogant, greedy and corrupt person to ever run for president. Donald Trump can be very crude, but I believe he has the best interests of the U.S. at heart and has a proven record of business success. I would rather have crude over corrupt.
When Clinton appeared at the Benghazi hearings, she revealed her real personality when she said, and I paraphrase, So four Americans are dead; what difference does that make now?
Do your research before you vote.
Wayne Gibson
Gordon, Wis.