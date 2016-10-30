For president, we have a choice between corrupt or crude. In my opinion, Hillary Clinton is the most arrogant, greedy and corrupt person to ever run for president. Donald Trump can be very crude, but I believe he has the best interests of the U.S. at heart and has a proven record of business success. I would rather have crude over corrupt.

When Clinton appeared at the Benghazi hearings, she revealed her real personality when she said, and I paraphrase, So four Americans are dead; what difference does that make now?

Do your research before you vote.

Wayne Gibson

Gordon, Wis.