Reader's View: District 3B deserves a better representative

A first-time candidate, I was disappointed that not all of the same questions were asked by the editorial board during individual candidate interviews.

My opponent chose to participate in only one candidate forum, which wasn’t recorded or attended by editorial board members. Had they been there, they would’ve seen citizens impressed with my knowledge and respect for my opponent. The forum included Sen. Tom Bakk, who took the time to say how excited he was to see a young, knowledgeable candidate.

Murphy called me one of the most informed young men she now considered a friend after meeting me at her home.

I chose early to run on data. I was disappointed with the suggestion in the endorsement that I was uninformed. I discussed many issues with the editorial board.

As a citizen, I was disappointed in the narrative Murphy used about only representing her district for four years. Murphy has been my state representative my entire life.

I invite readers to look into me on Facebook and form their own opinions. I feel the district deserves a representative who’ll face questions in public.

Tim Brandon

Canosia Township

The writer is the Republican candidate in Minnesota House District 3B.