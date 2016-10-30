In an open letter, 30 former members of Congress urged Republicans to deny Trump the presidency, recounting Trump’s long list of insults and lies. They stated, “His disgraceful candidacy is indefensible“ (“Ex-GOP Congress members call Trump’s candidacy ‘disgraceful,’ ” Oct.7).

According to PolitiFact, Trump has lied 52 percent of the time during his campaign and told the truth 12 percent of the time. Trump’s numerous lies have become his truths.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has lied 6 percent of the time during her campaign and told the truth

65 percent of the time.

Yet, many will abandon the Christian values to vote for Trump with hopes of securing conservative Supreme Court appointments. The Republican Congress refused to acknowledge President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. Republicans have maintained the Supreme Court majority since 1970. Sen. John McCain stated he will block any of Clinton’s nominees for the court should she become president. Sound like a monopoly?

In the gospel of Luke, Jesus tells us that a house divided cannot stand.

Vote responsibly.

Betty Lehtinen

Duluth