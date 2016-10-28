Reader's View: Clinton’s policies would allow infanticide

In this procedure, the baby can be full-term or younger. According to National Right to Life (nrlc.org), the abortionist pulls a living baby’s feet out of the womb first and into the birth canal — except for the head, which is purposely left lodged inside the cervix. The base of the baby’s skull is then punctured with a surgical instrument, such as a long scissors or a pointed hollow metal tube called a trocar. A catheter is inserted into the wound, and the brain is removed with powerful suction. This causes the skull to collapse, after which delivery of the now-dead baby can be completed.

The baby was just moments from taking its first breath. In my estimation, this is infanticide. Clinton’s comment about partial birth abortion was that unborn babies have no Constitutional rights.

Marilee Esala

Duluth

The writer is a retired ultrasound technician and worked more than 35 years in obstetrics and gynecology.