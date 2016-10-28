Reader's View: Perhaps it’s time to give a woman a chance

They described freedom as the ability to practice moderation and self-restraint. The philosophers claimed that if one is free they are not a slave to pleasures and desires for immediate gratification.

Furthermore, they claimed that if one has self control and the ability to follow wisdom with personal choices, they are much more likely to be better able to lead others successfully and are much less likely to become a tyrant for their own self interests. They will have the freedom to use reason for leadership purposes.

When thinking about this election cycle, I’m considering the definition of freedom described by the old Greek philosophers but adding an American twist to the male-dominated times of those philosophers and opening my mind to the possibility that, of our choices for presented, sometimes a woman can be the most free.

Amber Norris

Duluth