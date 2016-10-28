I’ve had the opportunity to hear her views and learn about her background on several occasions, most recently while visiting with her as she dropped off some yard signs. One of the items on her impressive resume is service in the Marines in the area of military intelligence. As a Vietnam vet, I remember joking that “military intelligence is a contradiction in terms.” However, listening to this well-informed fellow vet at the local party convention, at the News Tribune forum, on the news and in my front yard, I hear a combination of knowledgeability and energy that gives me hope in the face of my usual cynicism here in the land of the DFL machine.

Bergstrom gives me hope for a breath of fresh air in state government. But I know the wind will change only if those of us who are hungry for a new direction in how things are done in St. Paul get off our duffs and get out and vote for candidates like Bergstrom between now and Nov. 8.

Chuck Cox

Duluth