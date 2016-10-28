Schmidt will bring broad, visionary thinking to the kinds of decisions that affect you and your neighbors every day. She is a trusted leader who understands how our communities play a vital role in the growth of our region and state. Her advice is sought by some of the biggest economic players in our region, including higher education, economic development, tourism and health care. She is a thoughtful decision-maker, willing to consider many different sides of an issue in making critical decisions. And having lived in Hermantown with her family for nearly two decades, she will bring a healthy family perspective to her role.

With this in mind, I hope you also see this as a great opportunity for Hermantown and choose Kristi Schmidt as your city councilor.

Mike Seyfer

Duluth