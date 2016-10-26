Jennifer Schultz is that kind of person. She has taught health care economics and finance at the University of Minnesota Duluth for about 10 years and has worked alongside U.S. Sen. Al Franken and former state Rep. Tom Huntley to enact health care reform in Minnesota and nationwide. Rep. Schultz is currently serving on the Health and Human Services Committee and on Gov. Mark Dayton’s Health Care Finance Task Force. During the upcoming 2017 legislative session, she will have a chance to improve MNsure, aware that the state’s health care exchange and the federal Affordable Care Act are not yet finished products.

I urge those in Minnesota House District 7A to vote on Nov. 8 for Jennifer Schultz as state representative for a second term.

Katharine N. Hartley

Duluth