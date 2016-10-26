Readers view: Landowner was victim of fraud

Many of us will be harmed by potential Minnesota Power rate increases, and I can understand the letter’s anger. But I don’t think Minnesota Power’s motives were deceptive, since various newspaper articles and letters fully informed customers of potential costs. This does not fit the legal definition of fraud.

My 1970 Minnesota Department of Conservation, Fisheries Manager Handbook defines fraud as “a misstatement of a material fact made with intent to deceive or made with reckless disregard for the truth which actually does deceive.” In my view, Minnesota Power did not intend to deceive its customers.

On the other hand, after eight years, I propose to document to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office that in 2005 a private landowner on the Dark River north of Chisholm was defrauded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service. Since “intent” is the key word in the DNR’s definition, I allege fraudulent trespass by the DNR and Forest Service was intentional and concealed with knowledge of property lines, and there was fraudulent inducement. These four legal elements indicate to me it was not a mistake. Moreover, the aggrieved landowner has received no apology nor compensation from either agency.

In March 2015, I and the landowner made a presentation to the St. Louis County Board about the trespass. No county official sought to investigate the trespass or make any effort to protect the aggrieved landowner’s rights. Instead, the landowner’s family has paid taxes to St. Louis County since 1908, and the DNR and Forest Service have gone unscathed.

This November, vote wisely.

David G. Holmbeck

Grand Rapids