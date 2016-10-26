When shopping for Halloween treats online, you can find candy cigarettes and candy sticks that are candy cigarettes in everything but name, some featuring comic-book heroes like Spiderman, the Hulk and X-Men. Then there’s Big League Chew, a bubble gum made and packaged to resemble chewing tobacco, with cartoon baseball players on the outside.

When adults give fruit-flavored, tobacco-inspired candy treats to kids, it sends a message that it’s OK to use tobacco products. Please don’t help Big Tobacco market to our children. Choose the treats for the kids in our community with care.

Andrea Peterson

Hermantown