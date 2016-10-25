Olson is accessible and shows up. I first met her in July at our Morgan Park Community Club picnic. She worked the food line and did no campaigning — just came to help. At a forum in our community, I learned about her. She wants to foster communication between all the public governing bodies, getting the County Board, the school district and City Council to talk, communicate and cooperate for the good of all.

I’m not going to say much about her opponent, except all we see of him are those giant signs: no feedback, no showing up at forums and, as city councilor, a lack of attendance at meetings.

Western Duluth deserves a hard-working public representative who shows up and works hard. We need and can have a place at the table and a voice. I urge everyone to support Olson on Nov. 8.

Nancy Thompson

Duluth