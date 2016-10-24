The political system in this country has been rigged since our nation was formed — rigged against women who were prohibited from voting by our infallible Founding Fathers for the first 130 years of our nation’s existence, rigged for 175 years against poor people who could not afford a poll tax, rigged against African-Americans who were “discouraged” in a variety of ways from voting in the South for 100 years after slavery was nominally abolished, rigged by a two-party system of Republicans and Democrats that makes it virtually impossible for a third-party candidate to win.

A rigged election this year? Not likely against a rich, white, male, Republican candidate.

Robert Beymer

Ely