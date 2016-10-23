Reader's View: We deserve better from Republicans, media
It seems the righteous Republicans in the establishment have jumped into bed with the pious, liberal media. Now what could be the motivation (the crude language of the nominee?) that has the establishment and the media so concerned?
The motivation is fear and hatred.
It’s fear for Republicans in the establishment that they would have to make hard decisions and take responsibility for those hard decisions on issues including the debt, terrorism, and domestic instability.
And it’s hatred on the part of the pious media that is routinely exposed for being biased and less-than-objective.
The American people deserve better from both.
Tom Delimat
Port Wing