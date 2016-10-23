Many single-issue groups — like the anti-abortion people, the anti-immigrant folks, LGBT haters, gun guys, evangelicals, climate-change deniers, Obamacare haters and fossil-fuel supporters — think the conservative agenda is about them. It is not.

The conservative agenda does not support public education; environmental rules; clean, renewable energy; labor unions; Social Security; or universal health care — and it denies climate change.

Let’s look at the whole picture from a cosmic perspective. We have single-issue people intending to vote against the best interests of their own communities and their own families.

This is how U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., can justify that voting for a self-described serial predator is consistent with the conservative agenda and how Republican congressional candidate Stewart Mills can promise to fight the Environmental Protection Agency to provide a business-friendly climate.

There’s a beauty, consistency and clarity in the conservative agenda. There are no silly superficial prejudices. It doesn’t care about race, sexual preference, spiritual preference, birth defects or body odor. It’s only about money. It’s just about profit. Nothing else matters.

Jim Melander

Duluth